Star Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been dumped from his $1.8 million Indian Premier League contract - by text.

Starc was dumped by the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week, and now could miss out on a lucrative IPL gig entirely, with Starc considering skipping the 2019 IPL season.

After being one of the most expensive signings in the 2018 IPL auction, Starc missed the campaign due to a stress fracture in his lower right leg, and he is now not part of KKR's plans for the upcoming season.

'I got a text message two days ago from the owners of Kolkata saying I've been released from my contract,' said Starc, who didn't receive a reason for his axing.

Instead, Starc could now focus on test and one-day cricket, with the seamer set to be a surefire selection for Australia's ODI World Cup squad, and Ashes side.

'At the moment I'll be home in April," said Starc.

'If I don't play the IPL next year it's a good opportunity to freshen up for a massive six months of cricket in the UK.

'At the moment for me I just want to play as much Test and one-day cricket for Australia as I can. The IPL is a lovely bonus on the pay packet but if I miss that to play more Test matches, I'm taking that option."

The 2019 IPL auction is due to take place next month.