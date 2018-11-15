With the All Blacks set to face Ireland in Dublin this weekend, Irish radio station Today FM have released a battle song.

🇮🇪 Ireland vs. New Zealand 🇭🇲 - Gift Grub The only song you need ahead of the BIG game this weekend! 🏉🇮🇪🎶 #COYBIG We'll be singing this all bloody week now! Posted by Today FM on Tuesday, 13 November 2018

Sung to the tune of George Ezra's Shotgun - electing not to take the tune from the song of an Irish artist but an English one instead - the song unsurprisingly foresees an Irish victory, predicting No 10 Johnny Sexton will be "tearing (the All Blacks) a new one".

Sexton and teammate Tadhg Furlong are among the few players in world rugby to hold multiple victories over the All Blacks, and both are expected to be in the side for the weekend's clash at Lansdowne Park.

Furlong started the 2016 test victory in Chicago, his first ever game against the All Blacks and just the ninth test of his career. Ireland, of course, stunned New Zealand 40-29 to produce their first win over the men in black.

He then experienced what it's like to lose to the All Blacks just two weeks later in a testy encounter in Dublin.

Two wins against the All Blacks might not sound like much but consider Wallabies lock Rob Simmons, who has played 21 tests against New Zealand to achieve just two victories. Furlong's Irish compatriot Brian O'Driscoll faced the All Blacks 14 times, resulting in 14 defeats.

Ireland sit second behind the All Blacks in the world rankings, and the clash is arguably one of the most anticipated tests of the year.