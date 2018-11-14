A college basketballer studying, no joke, criminal justice has delivered the dirtiest hit of the season.

Kewan Platt, who attends Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts, could face assault charges after landing a running elbow to an opponent this week.

Platt, reportedly upset after not being awarded a foul on an air ball three-point attempt, didn't even attempt to disguise this shot on Nichols College guard Nate Tenaglia.

He airballed a 3 at the other end is what happened pic.twitter.com/re4J3DIOYN — Herm ✞ (@slarochelle_) November 14, 2018

Platt finished with 16 points in the 84-75 defeat and was later named the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

But the award has been vacated after he was suspended and barred from campus.

"The MASCAC and Fitchburg State University take this incident very seriously. We are appalled by the actions of the student-athlete," MASCAC commissioner Angela Baumann said in a statement.

"He has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus. In addition, the case is under review by Fitchburg State for consideration of further sanctions.

"The MASCAC has also vacated his player of the week award. His behaviour goes against the MASCAC's mission which includes good sportsmanship. On behalf of the MASCAC and Fitchburg State, we apologise to the Nichols College student-athlete, the team and institution."

Nichols College said Tenaglia was unhurt. "We're very happy that the Nichols College student-athlete involved in the incident, Nate Tenaglia, was unharmed and able to finish the contest," it said. "Nate was playing solid (defence). Maybe the other player was frustrated."