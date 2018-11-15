Brilliant alone, better together, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock confirm their status as New Zealand's greatest locking combination in Dublin this weekend.

The formidable duo are preparing to notch 50 tests alongside each other in the second-row, and in doing so again against Ireland will claim Ian Jones and Robin Brooke's revered record as the All Blacks' most capped pair.

Individual accolades have, and will continue, to flow their way. Whitelock is a test centenarian and Kieran Read's expected captaincy successor after next year's World Cup.

Retallick, World Rugby player of the year in 2014, sets the bar globally with his unique blend of aerial and ball-in-hand abilities.

But it is together their one-two punch has truly shone for the All Blacks.

"I think they're probably the best combination we've had," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said after naming his strongest available side. "They complement each other really well.

"I know there's been a lot of talk about Sammy being a bit tired this year but he'll get a good break next year and I think you'll see the true Sammy. When they're both on form they're both special players.

"Retallick is one from outer space and Sammy is not far behind. Quite often it gets missed how good Sam Whitelock is because of how good Brodie Retallick is.

"Retallick will be inspiring players all around the country who play in his position to be able to catch, pass and run with the ball. Sammy has done the same thing.

"You can look after one but then the other will hurt you if you put all your attention on one of them."

Whitelock, 30, and Retallick, 27, have plenty of years to come at this level, although both are understood to be weighing post World Cup sabbatical options in Japan.

Both made their respective test debuts against Ireland; Whitelock two years before his partner burst on the scene. They are, however, different characters; Hansen describing Whitelock as a headstrong leader while Retallick tends to listen more.

Fitness permitting, the 63 test world record held by Springboks pair Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha is the next mark in sight.

"It's exciting for New Zealand rugby that's for sure. If they both choose to stay and keep playing they'll go to another World Cup, I imagine, and that's a lot of experience by the time you get round to the next one."

There is also a significant nod to Aaron Smith, the halfback set for his 82nd test; an outing which will see him overtake Justin Marshall as New Zealand's most capped No 9.

"Aaron has done a marvellous job speeding up the delivery of our ball and allowing us to play at a speed that has been uncomfortable for other teams at times," Hansen said.

The only concern for the All Blacks this week centred on Liam Squire who sat out Tuesday training with diarrhoea, but after again naming him to start at blindside, there appears no major worries he will recover in time.

After coming off the bench to add notable poise to the backline last week at Twickenham, Ryan Crotty was always the natural choice to replace Sonny Bill Williams in his favoured second five-eighth role.

Prior to Dublin, continuity of selection is not something the All Blacks have enjoyed this season.

"The whole year we've been looking at combinations to make sure next year is really clear in our own minds. When you've got so much talent you've got to make sure you've got the right bit of it sorted for when we go to the World Cup."

Hansen expects Ireland, with their structured, suffocating style, to test the All Blacks in every aspect.

"The stats tell you they hold on to the ball more than anyone else does, including ourselves. They'll try to work you around the park and pick on some weaknesses they may feel you have in your defensive line. If they don't get that they'll go to the air.

"With Conor Murray not playing they may not go there as much but, regardless, they've got a great kicking game."

All Blacks team:

1. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Sam Whitelock, 5. Brodie Retallick, 6. Liam Squire, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Kieran Read, 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Ryan Crotty, 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Ben Smith, 15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Ofa Tuungafasi, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Matt Todd, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Richie Mo'unga, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown