Dual Group One winner Savvy Coup will remain in Australia after failing to fire in a two-start campaign in Melbourne and will join the Sydney stable of Chris Waller.

Prepared by Michael and Matthew Pitman to win last season's Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) and the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m) in October, Savvy Coup was well-held in both the Gr.1 Cox Plate (2040m) and Gr.2 Matriarch Stakes (2000m).

The daughter of Savabeel has gone for a freshen-up and will be aimed at targets in the autumn.

"I can understand what they're doing," Michael Pitman said of the decision by stalwart owners Ray Coupland and Jim Bruford.

"I've told them I'm disappointed but it's very hard to place a mare like her in New Zealand."



Pitman was also relieved to be out of hospital after his recent bowel cancer operation and said he hoped to make an appearance at Riccarton on New Zealand Cup Day this Saturday.

● Leading greyhound conditioners Dave and Jean Fahey are favoured to bring up their 50th group one victory this evening at the Addington Raceway as they line up the warm favourites for the $125,000 Christchurch Casino New Zealand Cup over 520m, plus the 295m $35,000 Galaxy Sprint.

Bago Bye Bye is poised to provide the Faheys with their eighth NZ Cup training success from the last 12 editions.

Making a tidy start from the six trap can see Sheza Rippa winning the Galaxy dash for the Faheys.

- NZ Racing Desk, Peter Fenemor