DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Skipper Mahmudullah reached his second test century before declaring the Bangladesh second innings at 224-6 and setting Zimbabwe an improbable victory target of 443 in the second cricket test

Mahmudullah posted his century, his first in eight years, on the last ball before tea Wednesday and remained unbeaten on 101. The declaration, Bangladesh's second of the match, left Zimbabwe four sessions to reach what would be a record fourth innings total to win a test.

He combined in two important partnerships after Zimbabwe fast bowlers Kyle Jarvis (2-27) and Donald Tiripano (2-31) struck early to have Bangladesh in trouble at 25-4.

Jarvis swung the ball in to remove both openers Imrul Kayes (3) and Liton Das (9) within three deliveries in the fifth over of the day.

Tiripano, who shared the new ball in the absence of injured Tendai Chatara, removed Mominul Haque (1) and Mushfiqur Rahim (7), who posted a century and a double-century respectively in the first innings.

With Zimbabwe raising the hopes of a comeback, Mohammad Mithun and Mahmudullah resisted further damage in a 118-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Offspinner Sikandar Raza removed Mithun for 67, his maiden half-century on his test debut.

Left-arm spinner Sean Williams dismissed Ariful Haque (4) before Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan (27 not out) shared 73 off 70 balls in an unbroken seventh wicket partnership to set the daunting target for the visitors.