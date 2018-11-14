PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's spinners restricted England to 212-7 at tea on the first day of the second test after the tourists won the toss Wednesday and elected to bat first.

Sri Lanka had picked up four wickets in the morning session and made further inroads by claiming three wickets after lunch at Pallekele International Stadium.

Middle order batsman Jos Buttler provided England the only consolation with a fine half century. With the Pallekele wicket offering assistance to spinners from the first session itself, Buttler employed the sweep shot and piled up the runs.

Buttler used both the conventional and reserve sweep to good effect and raced to 63 off 67 balls with seven fours. In the end, one too many reverse sweeps cost him. Buttler had been solid against Malinda Pushpakumara and fell when he attempted a reverse against the left-arm spinner and was caught at covers by Dimuth Karunaratne.

Pushpakumara also accounted for Moeen Ali to finish 3-85. Having come in as replacement for Rangana Herath, Pushpakumara bowled unchanged for 22 overs.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera dismissed Ben Foakes, who made a hundred on debut in Galle, for 19 when Dhananjaya de Silva completed a catch at first slip. Foakes opted against reviewing but a review would have saved him as snikometer showed no spikes.

At 171-7, England were facing the danger of being bowled out for less than 200. But Adil Rashid and Sam Curran added an unfinished 41 runs for the eighth wicket as England fought back. Rashid was unbeaten on 29 with Curran on 12.

England leads the three match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Galle by 211 runs. England has not won a test series in Sri Lanka since 2001.

