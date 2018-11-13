The New Zealand Trotting Cup doesn't cut in half. And Thefixer and Tiger Tara won't receive the same prize money for they bravery at Addington this afternoon.

But while only the former will have his name etched on the most famous trophy in New Zealand racing, the latter shared the glory in a $800,000 thriller.

Thefixer at just his 16th start held off the Australian iron horse in a pulsating finish, one that confirmed no matter how many stars are missing, the New Zealand Trotting Cup is that rare equine contest that always produces a fairytale.

But this fairytale has two heroes.

Thefixer overcame soreness just six weeks ago which threatened to derail his Cup campaign and then recorded the second fastest time in the history of the great race, only his former stablemate Lazarus having gone faster two years ago.

The Cup during the Christchurch Casino New Zealand Trotting Cup Day. Photo / Photosport

Lazarus was all muscle and flash, the bully who made taunted his Cup rivals with an arrogant 10-length win.

But this time trainers Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen had to earn their Cup, cajoling Thefixer back to his best because only his best would do.

After a dreaded false start, he got the second attempt right then led and trailed Dream About Me. From there it was his race to lose but lose it he almost did. Because while Thefixer was enjoying the perfect run for driver Rasmussen, Tiger Tara came three wide to sit parked and break the seemingly unbreakable Dream About Me in front.

At the 200m mark, he looked set to produce one of the gutsiest Cup wins in history only for Thefixer to rally, an equine Rocky Balboa defying the bigger, strong Apollo Creed.

Every centimetre Rasmussen saved on the marker pegs made the difference but the runner-up was so magnificent it almost felt like there were two Cup winners.

The magnificence of Tiger Tara in defeat doesn't detract from what the winner achieved though. This was, after all, just his 16th start and Thefixer hadn't come through the glamour of age group races and has earned his stripes in the big time the old-fashioned way.

The Fixer wins from Tiger Tara during The Christchurch Casino New Zealand Trotting Cup Day. Photo / Photosport

Being so untapped and new his options are numerous, with Purdon and Rasmussen to sit down tomorrow and decide whether he heads to the Inter Dominion in Victoria starting December 1, a decision which will impact on whether he starts in the NZ Free-For-All this Friday.

"He is a very brave horse because he was out on his feet at the top of the straight but he just kept coming," said Rasmussen, who joins Kerryn Manning as only the second female driver to win the Cup.

One horse certain to be in both the Free-For-All and at the Inter Dominion is Tiger Tara, who greatness isn't in his raw ability but in the organ beating under his rib cage.

He quite simply covered lengths more than the other placegetters and produced a run that would have won more than 100 of the NZ Cups run since the first in 1904.

"He was great. There really isn't a lot more he could have done," said driver Todd McCarthy.

"I thought I had them once I got past Dream About Me but the other little horse just wouldn't go away."

On a day where the Purdon-Rasmussen team won a scarcely believable eight out of the nine races they contested they may have unearthed their next champion in Ultimate Sniper in the $170,000 Sires' Stakes.

He came from the second line to sit parked and record a searing time to remain unbeaten after four starts, suggesting if he can hold together he could even be the best horse in the all-conquering stable in 12 or 18 months.

On any normal day, his supersonic effort would have earned him skiting rights for the meeting. But not today. Today he has to share that with Cup winner. And the Cup runner-up.