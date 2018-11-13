The Football Ferns are moving onwards and upwards after an emotional two days of healing, while twice retired former captain Abby Erceg may be part of their World Cup journey.

In what skipper Ali Riley described as an "historic moment", the team received face to face apologies from the New Zealand Football executive committee and interim CEO Andrew Prangnell in an emotive meeting on Tuesday morning in Auckland.

It was gesture, on behalf of NZF, to show compassion for what the players have endured over the last six months, with the unprecedented dramas involving former coach Andreas Heraf and ex NZF CEO Andy Martin.

One senior player admitted the team's culture had been a "little bit broken", but the squad was ready to turn a new page.

Former Football Ferns head coach Andreas Heraf. Photo / Photosport

And Erceg, who has played a record 132 internationals for the Ferns but quit for the second time in May due to differences with Heraf, looks on the cusp of a third comeback.

The 28-year-old joined the team for Tuesday's meeting, and also the players-only day at Muriwai beach on Monday, where former Warriors' mental skills coach Aaron Walsh facilitated a series of workshops.

Erceg also caught up with new Ferns coach Tom Sermanni over a cup of tea on Monday, and the Scot, while careful with his words, implied that her return was more probable than possible.

"We are in discussions about that at the moment," said Sermanni. "I don't want to take anything prematurely or say something that then doesn't transpire. [I had a] really good meeting and conversation with Abby — I've known her for many years — and when this tournament has finished we can look at the next stage."

Erceg was positive about the tone of the meeting with the NZF board and management but didn't want to expand on her personal situation or Tuesday's meeting.

"As I'm currently not in the squad I won't be commenting [on today]," Erceg told NZME. "Other than to say the meeting went well and was well received by all involved. I've met with Tom and we've agreed that serious discussions will be had after the qualifiers as that is where his focus should be at the moment."

The last two days have been about healing, hope and harmony, as the team assembled for the first time since June, when 12 players wrote letters of complaint about now-disgraced Heraf and told NZF they wouldn't play again under him.

Football Ferns Abby Erceg in action. Photo / Photosport

Employment letter Phillipa Muir, in her independent review, found most of the allegations around bullying, intimidation and a culture of fear were substantiated.

The now-disgraced Heraf and Martin have rightly attracted much of the focus, but the NZF board were also culpable, especially when disturbing reports around the team's culture and environment first began to surface back in March.

"It meant a lot for the executive committee to come in and talk to us," said Riley, pointing out that one board member had flown from Christchurch. "We had a really good talk and it is all about moving forward now. Today is kind of an historic moment. We are all on the same page, ready to get things going and be positive."

But it certainly wasn't easy.

"I definitely got a little bit emotional, and they did too," said Riley. "But they are really committed to making a change, and making sure this kind of thing never happens again. We are going to work together as a team with our PFA (Professional Footballers Association) and New Zealand Football and it's all three parties together that will help to move this team forwards and change women's sport in New Zealand."

"I felt [the meeting] was really heartfelt, quite moving at times too," added senior Fern Sarah Gregorius. "I had a little bit of trepidation going in but it was really positive. We are not going to achieve the world in 24 hours but we have started off the process. It will be about not only what is said but what is done."