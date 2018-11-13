Irish fullback Jordan Larmour has issued a warning to the All Blacks ahead of Sunday's highly-anticipated test, claiming his side are ready to take down the world champions.

Ireland will face the All Blacks in Dublin for the final clash of their Northern Tour – less than a week after watching New Zealand claim an epic comeback victory over England at Twickenham.

However, Larmour, the rising star of Irish rugby, has claimed that the "fear factor" of the All Blacks no longer existed amongst his teammates.

"Everyone is up for that challenge ... Looking to the All Blacks, no-one is scared of them, no-one is afraid of them," Larmour said.

Advertisement

Jordan Larmour of Ireland during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and Argentina. Photo / Getty

"They're a quality team. So are we. We just need to turn up on the day and we can turn them over.

"Long-term, we want to be World Cup champions."

Ireland task has been made tougher however, as they will have to topple the All Blacks without two key players.

Two major blows emerged this morning, with halfback Conor Murray and midfielder Robbie Henshaw ruled out due to injury.

There was thought that Murray might be able to make a surprise return to the team, but Irish fly-half Jonathan Sexton, who helped Ireland beat New Zealand in 2016 in Chicago to end a 111-year drought, supported his teammate's call to not make the showdown and said Ireland needed their best on the field.

"It's probably a smart thing. It's a big ask. If you're out for a few weeks and you're asked to play the All Blacks, that's tough enough."

Sexton is also eyeing the clash as one of the biggest showdowns in Irish rugby history.

"You can't lie about it and say it's just another game ... We've had it on our radar for a while, definitely.

"These are the big games that you do all the work for, you do all the practice for ... You don't get a chance, you know, they've been No. 1 team in the world for nine years, you've got a small chance to change that.

"To beat them in Ireland for the first time would be another little bit of history that this group can create, and it's one you don't want to let pass you by."