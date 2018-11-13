Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna in 2016. Photo / Getty

A heartbreaking letter from Michael Schumacher's wife has emerged, providing a rare update on the F1 star's condition.

Michael Schumacher was described as a "fighter" by his wife Corinna in a note sent to Hamburg musician Sascha Herchebach nearly five years after his ski accident in 2013.

Herchebach told German magazine Bunte he sent a song he composed a few months after the tragedy, called Born to Fight, to Corinna to offer the F1 legend's family hope.

"I had not expected to get an answer and was overwhelmed," he told Bunte.

Advertisement

"The letter was handwritten and signed by Corinna on her stationery.

"She wrote that she was very thankful for the gift and helped her and her family over this difficult time."

In a reply to the musician and bandleader, Corinna wrote in the letter: "I would like to sincerely thank you for your message and nice gift that will help us through this difficult time.

"It is good to receive so many kind wishes and other well-intentioned words - which is a great support for our family.

"We all know Michael is a fighter and will not give up."

The Schumacher family has kept the nature of Michael's condition private, but it is believed that the 49-year-old is being cared for at his luxury home in Switzerland.