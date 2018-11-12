___

Pittsburgh 52, Carolina 21

New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14

Cleveland 28, Atlanta 16

Kansas City 26, Arizona 14

Tennessee 34, New England 10

Washington 16, Tampa Bay 3

Indianapolis 29, Jacksonville 26

Buffalo 41, N.Y. Jets 10

Chicago 34, Detroit 22

L.A. Chargers 20, Oakland 6

Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, MX, 8:15 p.m.