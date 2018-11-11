The will-he won't-he scenario surrounding Conor Murray has taken another intriguing twist with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen confidently predicting the world-class Ireland and Lions halfback will make a surprise return this weekend.

Murray hasn't featured since Ireland secured their first three test series win in Australia in June due to an apparent neck issue.

But with his replacement, Connacht's Kieran Marmion, injuring his ankle in Ireland's scratchy 28-17 win over Argentina last weekend, speculation is again rife that Murray could make a shock return against the All Blacks.

Murray was not selected in Ireland's November squad with his return instead scheduled to take place with Munster later this month.

Advertisement

But after their victory over the Pumas, Ireland coach Joe Schmidt revealed he would speak to Murray and assess where he is at, saying it was "highly unlikely" he would feature.

[Comment: Why Ireland's chances of beating the All Blacks have taken a major blow]

That development - or perhaps some inside oil - led Hansen to suggest on arrival in Dublin that Murray will indeed don the green No 9 jersey this weekend.

"I'm assuming Conor Murray will play so they've got a good spine," Hansen volunteered.

"He and [Johnny] Sexton are two of the best players in the world so they'll drive them around the park.

"Conor Murray is a real competitor so if he says he's right to play he'll be right to play."

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen. Photo / Getty

Pressed on whether he knew for sure, Hansen said no but remained convinced of his conviction.

"I'm not saying that to stir any trouble I just think he's a real competitor, he'll want to play and if he's got a chance I'm picking he'll play.

"If it was one of our guys in the same boat then they'd be putting their hand up."

Given Murray's lack of game-time – now sidelined for over five months – throwing him in for the biggest test of the year could be risky with rust and fitness potential issues.

Making every breakdown in a potentially fast paced tense match would be no easy feat, even for someone with Murray's talents.

"Brodie Retallick hadn't played too much either," Hansen said of his influential lock who was outstanding in the narrow Twickenham victory in his second match back from injury.

"Big players get up. If they think they're right to play then let them play."

Murray scored a try in Ireland's first, historic win over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016, while his supremely accurate box kicks were a major factor in the Lions drawing the series in New Zealand last year.

Even undercooked, his experience – the 29-year-old has played 72 tests – would be seen as a major boost for Ireland.