DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Zimbabwe's fast bowlers capitalized on some reckless shot selection by Bangladesh's top order to reduce the hosts to 56-3 at lunch on the opening day of the second test.

Fast bowlers Kyle Jarvis and Donald Tiripano rattled through the host's top order in the first hour of Sunday morning after Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and chose to bat first.

Jarvis (2-20) made the first breakthrough in the seventh over, dismissing opener Imrul Kayes for no score after the batsman got an inside edge to offer a catch behind the wicket.

The host's then compounded their poor start when other opener Liton Das (9) played a loose shot and chipped straight to mid-wicket off Jarvis's next over.

Tiripano (1-10) then got the better of debutant Mohammad Mithun (0) who offered a catch to first slip chasing a wide delivery.

Precariously placed at 26-3, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque battled hard to through the rest of the session to limit the damage.

At lunch, Haque was batting on 25, with Rahim not out on 12.

Zimbabwe, which is looking for its first test series victory since 2011, leads the two-match series 1-0, after winning the first test at Sylhet by 151 runs.

