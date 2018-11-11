All you need to know ahead of the Kiwis' third test against England in Leeds.

Kiwis v England, Monday 12 November, 4.15am kickoff

The Kiwis are hoping to restore some pride and finish their season on a positive note when they meet England in the third test at Leeds tomorrow (4.15am NZT).

With England having already wrapped up the series after winning the first two tests in Hull (18-16) and last week's victory at Liverpool (20-14), the Kiwis are desperate to get one back on the Wayne Bennett coached side.

After arriving in the UK full of confidence after claiming an upset 26-24 win over the world champion Kangaroos in Auckland last month, the Kiwis have lacked focus and discipline at crucial stages in their last two outings.

Advertisement

While looking the more potent side on attack, defensive lapses from the Kiwis late in the first halves of the first two tests allowed the hosts to regain a foothold on the scoreboard. Mistakes and poor control hindered their attempts to launch comebacks late in both contests while patient play from England helped them grind their way to narrow victories.

The Kiwis will look to maintain their attacking intent but need to keep their composure and concentration against an England side riding high on confidence and determined to finish off a series whitewash.

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Lineups

The final test of the tour has seen coach Michael Maguire name Isaiah Papali'i to make his Kiwis debut off the bench to cap a stunning break-out season for the Warriors youngster.

Barely out of his teens, the 20-year-old has been called up to replace 24-test veteran Martin Taupau who has been dropped after featuring in both of the first two matches.

In other changes to the Kiwis line-up, Canberra forward Joseph Tapine returns to the bench after making a brief cameo in Hull, while Brisbane flyer Jamayne Isaako replaces Canberra's Jordan Rapana on the right wing. Rapana has returned to Australia after being ruled out of the tour with a shoulder injury suffered in last week's loss at Anfield.

Christchurch-born Isaako, the 2018 Dally M NRL Rookie of the Year, will make his second international appearance after his debut against England in the midseason Denver test at Mile High Stadium.

Isaiah Papali'i. Photo / Photosport

The 22-year-old missed the first test of the series for the birth of his first child. He re-joined the Kiwis late last week and will inject plenty of skill, speed and power to their back line.

England may be vulnerable with injuries and suspension forcing changes to their side.

The men in white will be without front-rower George Burgess who last week was handed a four-week ban after being found guilty of an eye gouging charge following an incident involving Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in the second-half of last week's encounter.



England is set to replace Burgess with Wigan forward Joe Greenwood in line to make his test debut from the bench.

Meanwhile, England will also be without captain Sean O'Loughlin who will miss the test due to a calf injury and halfback 7 Sam Tomkins has also been ruled out with a broken hand.

Leeds halfback Richie Myler will step in on his home turf as Tomkins' replacement, while Stefan Ratchford replaces Warrington team-mate Daryl Clark on the bench after the hooker was ruled out with a rib complaint.

England 19-man squad: 1. Jonny Lomax 2. Tom Makinson 3. Jake Connor 4. Oliver Gildart 5. Jermaine McGillvary 6. George Williams 7. Richie Myler 8. Chris Hill 9. Josh Hodgson 10. James Graham 11. John Bateman 12. Elliot Whitehead 13. Luke Thompson 14. Adam Milner 15. Thomas Burgess 16. Joe Greenwood 17. Stefan Ratchford 18. Mark Percival 19. Reece Lyne.

Kiwis: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (c), 2. Ken Maumalo, 3. Esan Marsters, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Kodi Nikorima, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Isaac Liu, 13. Adam Blair.

Interchange: 14. Kenny Bromwich, 15. Leeson Ah Mau, 16. Isaiah Papali'i, 17 Joseph Tapine.

Odds

The Kiwis are the favourites at the TAB. They're paying $1.70, while England are at $2.05.

How to watch

The Herald will be blogging the test live and Sky TV's coverage starts at 3:45am on Sky Sport 2.