All you need to know about the All Blacks' 16-15 win over England at Twickenham.

Match report - All Blacks dodge bullet in controversial win

The All Blacks have the satisfaction of winning at Twickenham but they know they dodged a bullet to get there, writes Gregor Paul.

England were robbed of a try by the TMO with five minutes to go and were playing with all the fury and the magic in the last period.

Analysis

South African TMO Marius Jonker is unlikely to be welcomed back to Twickenham after ruling replacement English lock Courtney Lawes was offside when he charged down TJ Perenara's attempted box kick, which saw flanker Sam Underhill sprint away to score what looked the match-winning try with five minutes to play.

Of course, everyone will be talking about that disallowed try. Here's a breakdown of the call that decided the All Blacks' win over England.

Ratings

Patrick McKendry rated every player who featured in the test, which included a perfect 10 for one "freakish" All Black.

Reaction

The final moments in pictures

Courtney Lawes charges down TJ Perenara's kick. Photo / Getty

Sam Underhill of England goes over for the disallowed try. Photo / Photosport

Referee Jerome Garces rules out the England try after consulting the TMO. Photo / Photosport

Ryan Crotty celebrates at the final whistle. Photo / Photosport