The All Blacks may be coming off a huge battle against England, but the real war played out on Twitter a few minutes before kickoff.

In a classic encounter at Twitternham, three British media giants got into a debate about the All Blacks.

It all started when BBC sports editor Dan Roan tweeted about being excited to watch the All Blacks, who he called "the greatest team in sport".

"Little in sport compares to watching the All Blacks," Roan wrote on Twitter. "Been lucky enough to see them play at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand - and in 2015 - but never against England. The scene here at Twickenham less than an hour before this rarest of fixtures against the greatest team in sport."

Roan's take, increasingly less controversial as the All Blacks assert their dominance over the rest of the world, was liked by a few hundred of his followers.

But it also caused plenty of outrage, as is the norm on the social media site - including from England football great Gary Lineker.

And of course, it wouldn't be a Twitter shouting match without media provocateur Piers Morgan.

Here's how the thrilling beef played out:

Little in sport compares to watching the All Blacks. Been lucky enough to see them play at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand - and in 2015 - but never against England. The scene here at Twickenham less than an hour before this rarest of fixtures against the greatest team in sport pic.twitter.com/hG8fyIouZn — Dan Roan (@danroan) November 10, 2018

Historically you can certainly make a case for them in international sport given population. Spain football 2008-12 and West Indies cricket would be among those to argue though... — Dan Roan (@danroan) November 10, 2018

Of course - an opinion, impossible to be sure - but statistically you can make a case according to this https://t.co/3HeupRbTCW — Dan Roan (@danroan) November 10, 2018

It’s a fact. No other team in any sport comes anywhere close to the All Blacks in terms of win record. They’re the Don Bradman of teams - so far out on their own in terms of dominance, it’s ridiculous. https://t.co/WD45yWsowK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 10, 2018

It’s not a fact, it’s your opinion. Massive respect for them and the sport, but it’s only played seriously in a few countries. https://t.co/0JHf8ssTYp — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 10, 2018

You could easily argue: Brazil, who have won 5 World Cups in a sport played the world over. USA basketball in a sport played almost everywhere. There’s a couple to be be going on with. https://t.co/EjyOEu0M86 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 10, 2018

We’re talking all time here, not currently. It’s just opinion, which is fine, but not fact. https://t.co/KiSktosjfe — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 10, 2018

Indeed. Number one sport in New Zealand, Wales and possibly South Africa. Anywhere else? https://t.co/nqvoZSyjFo — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 10, 2018

Brazil’s population is 209m & America’s is 320m.

New Zealand’s is just 4.7m. Yet they have dominated a sport played by many far larger countries. That, along with their astonishing win record, makes them the best. https://t.co/ObuMhnfMz2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 10, 2018

All Blacks win record is 77%, far superior to Mercedes. https://t.co/2SvwfkqzgT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 10, 2018

In the real rugby clash at Twickenham, the All Blacks hung on to a controversial 16-15 victory over England.