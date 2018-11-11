NZME rugby writer Patrick McKendry runs you through five things we learned from the All Blacks' 16-15 win over England.

1. They can struggle under pressure: We knew this already having watched them battle against the Boks this year. They probably should have lost both of those. But the All Blacks are human too and if you deny them possession and territory and play with absolute commitment and accuracy (and to the conditions) then you will get some success.

2. They have incredible self belief: The key as ever is how they react to adversity. And they do it perhaps better than any team because of the confidence they have in their skill level and ability to win in any fashion. Perenara's charged-down clearance apart, they played with a calmness in the final 10 minutes that probably wasn't match by many of their supporters in attendance or viewing on the TV.

3. Brodie Retallick is an incredible rugby player: The big lock made his comeback from injury a fortnight ago as a reserve against Australia in Yokohama. He had no right to play one of his best ever tests for the All Blacks today but here he was, struggling perhaps in the opening minutes as he got used to the intensity before turning on a powerhouse of a game. He was more influential as the test wore on. Madness.

4. The All Blacks' pack can win them tests: More proof here if any was needed that if the firepower in the backline is having an off day or is being contained then the pack can win it via their deeds at the set piece and breakdown. The scrum was rock solid all day and the pressure they exerted on the England lineout in the second half was a big factor in why they won.

5. England can match it with the best and will be a World Cup force: Yes the conditions probably suited the English but their high-pressure, high-commitment, low-risk game is perfect for World Cups. This was a game they probably should have won but despite the loss their self-belief should be lifted considerably.