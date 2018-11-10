Follow live updates as the All Blacks take on England at Twickenham.

The match rugby fans across the world have wanted to see, and it only took four years to make it happen. The All Blacks will head into unfriendly territory when they step onto the turf at Twickenham, with 11 of the All Blacks 23 having never playing against the English side at the venue.

The All Blacks welcome back the midfield combination of Jack Goodhue and Sonny Bill Williams for the match - with what many believe to be the team's top midfield pairing playing just their second game in black alongside one another.

Damian McKenzie starts in the No.15 jersey, making room for Richie Mo'unga to join the bench in the back-up first five-eighth's role.

Advertisement

Aaron Smith returns to the starting side, with TJ Perenara pushed back to the bench, while Dane Coles has also been named on the pine.

Karl Tu'inukuafe starts in the front row in place of the injured Joe Moody.

For England, former Hurricanes captain Brad Shields will play his first match against the All Blacks and is sure to have plenty of eyes on him.

England come into the match on the back of a hard-fought win over South Africa, coming back from a slim half-time deficit to steal a one-point victory.