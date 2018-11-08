Parents teach moral values such as respect, responsibility, honesty, patience, compassion and forgiveness in their children by being positive role models to them.

But occasionally, parents ditch the traditional playbook and go rogue. For one Welsh parent, that meant pushing over an eight-year old goalkeeper, to teach him how to stop a dribbly shot from embarrassing him as he was off playing in the dirt.

The tiny hapless goalie in question appears to play for the under-8 team of Bow Street FC, whose top team plays in the Mid-Wales League. Maybe next time his dad should help pick him up after the first save, as the opposition scored from the rebound anyway.

The clip of the unforgiving dad has gone viral, with over one million views worldwide.

