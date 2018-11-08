There are 11 All Blacks in their match-day 23 who have never played England at Twickenham before.

To put that into some kind of perspective, the last time the All Blacks played at Twickenham in 2014, the only three players new to the experience were Patrick Tuipulotu, TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett - and they were all on the bench.

In this modern age of saturated test coverage it is unusual for there to be so many All Blacks who have never played against such a highly ranked opponent.

But this scenario is not just a statistical quirk brought up for interest's sake. This is a relevant issue for the All Blacks as playing England at Twickenham is one of the great challenges in world rugby.

Advertisement

It ranks alongside playing the All Blacks at Eden Park or the Springboks at Ellis Park.

It is a must tick fixture in any All Black's career as the experience of playing there takes individuals to the cusp, and maybe beyond, of their known mental and physical frontiers.

Twickenham is a rugby experience like no other. Anyone who uses the term "cauldron" to categorise the effect of a stadium should wait until they have seen England play at Twickenham before they anoint anywhere else with such a description.

Damian McKenzie and Jack Goodhue return to the starting XV for the All Blacks this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

From the towering stands will come a wall of noise on Sunday (NZ time) that will drown out the haka. If England start well, "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" will start to reverberate so loudly that no All Black will have a clue what their teammate next to them has said.

And as much as the atmosphere can intimidate opponents, it inspires England who have only lost there once in the last three years. As a result, the wheels can fall off quickly and dramatically for opposition sides.

The All Blacks discovered that in 2012. England had been struggling for form leading into the fixture then boom, they clicked. New Zealand's game unravelled and the All Blacks became almost powerless to stop the white machine crushing them.

There is potential for history to repeat. England are a good team who lost their way earlier this year and the way things are with their own media, it doesn't take much for them to be written off.

That's how it is in England – there is no middle ground, no perspective. When England were winning Eddie Jones was being pushed for a Knighthood. They lose a few and it is off with his head.

The more balanced appraisal of England is that, despite their injuries, they are capable of finding the physical edge, composure and accuracy needed to beat the All Blacks.

They are capable of tapping into the energy created by the crowd, of riding the sense of occasion to slowly build the pressure to the point where the All Blacks could go pop.

This will be a test of leadership for the All Blacks as much as anything else. This is the game above all others that will determine whether Kieran Read has the skills and strength of personality he needs to captain his team in the most hostile environments.

If things start going wrong, the rot will have to be stopped quickly or England, as Ireland did in Chicago two years ago, could push too far ahead on the scoreboard for a salvage job to be mustered.

Being able to stay calm in those moments when England are dominating will be the deciding factor as to whether the All Blacks win or not.

As All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said: "Playing England at home for anybody is a massive challenge. They have only been beaten there once in the recent reign.

"There will be 80,000 people singing songs and the only way we can call out them is by dominating and so at some point they are going to be singing because we won't dominate for the whole 80 minutes."

The All Blacks have everything they need to win. They have a commanding set-piece, an improving driving maul and a backline with strike power.

But it all has to be put together in the right way. It is about doing the right things at the right time and that group of players new to Twickenham finding a way to treat the experience like they would any other test.