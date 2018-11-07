Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed has taken aim at Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor following claims of illegal bowling during the Black Caps' 47-run victory in their opening One Day International this morning.

Taylor appeared to accuse veteran Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez of an illegal bowling action during the first innings of the clash in Abu Dhabi.

Taylor seemed to make a "chucking" gesture to the umpires during Hafeez's first over, mimicking a bent arm – an accusation that caused Sarfraz to have heated discussions with both Taylor and the umpires.

Ross Taylor's gesture towards the umpires.

According to Pakistan cricket journalist Saj Sadiq, Pakistan management have made an official complaint to the match referee regarding Taylor's actions, and Sarfraz hit out at Taylor after the game, labelling his actions as 'disgraceful'.

Advertisement

"Ross Taylor's actions were wrong and it's not his job to do that. The way he motioned the action on television was disgraceful. I don't think that's his job, his job is to bat. It's better if he focuses on his batting," Sarfraz said.

"The way the batsmen reacted two to three times was completely wrong. They are professional cricketers and they should take care regarding such things. If there is a problem they shouldn't make signals on the television screen, they can instead speak to the umpires.

"There is no problem with Hafeez's action, his action is completely clear and I think the batsmen were trying to create an issue for no reason."

Hafeez has been banned from bowling four times during his career by the International Cricket Council, including three times in the past four years.

The most recent suspension came in October last year, causing the 38-year-old to remodel his action once again, eventually being cleared in April.

Hafeez bowled during the Twenty20 series without incident, but Taylor's gesture caused plenty of drama in Abu Dhabi, with Sarfraz exchanging heated words during Hafeez's spell, with the umpires eventually having to speak to Taylor after repeated complaints from Sarfraz.

Hafeez finished with 0-23 from his six overs, while Taylor top-scored for the Black Caps with 80, before a hat-trick from Trent Boult led the visitors to victory.