Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor has created some controversy during the Black Caps' 47-run victory over Pakistan in their opening One Day International this morning.

Taylor appeared to accuse veteran Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez of an illegal bowling action during the first innings of the clash in Abu Dhabi, drawing a furious reaction from Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Taylor seemed to make a "chucking" gesture to the umpires during Hafeez's first over, mimicking a bent arm – an accusation that caused Sarfraz to have a heated discussion with the umpires.

Ross Taylor's gesture towards the umpires.

Hafeez has been banned from bowling four times during his career by the International Cricket Council, including three times in the past four years.

The most recent suspension came in October last year, causing the 38-year-old to remodel his action once again, eventually being cleared in April.

Hafeez bowled during the Twenty20 series without incident, but Taylor's gesture caused plenty of drama in Abu Dhabi, with Sarfraz exchanging heated words during Hafeez's spell, with the umpires eventually having to speak to Taylor after repeated complaints from Sarfraz.

The incident also raised the eyebrows of some Pakistan fans online.

It's for umpires to umpire a match and players to stick to playing cricket. Here's Ross Taylor telling the umpire that he thinks Mohammad Hafeez is chucking #PAKvNZ #Cricket pic.twitter.com/r7o053w5CJ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 7, 2018

"Ross Taylor" called Mohammad hafeez chucker by showing actions to his partner, and Sarfaraz was right to have an argument with the umpires because its not your job its the job of #ICC. #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/VP0XpZZd8y — Hassan Ahmed (@DrakeHassan99) November 7, 2018

Hafeez finished with 0-23 from his six overs, while Taylor top-scored for the Black Caps with 80.