All Blacks prop Joe Moody needed three layers of stitches to mend the lacerated eyelid he received during a freak training ground incident in London on Tuesday and will now spend six weeks on the sideline.

Moody suffered the nasty injury after copping a wayward finger during a routine lineout lift.

The injury adds to a frustrating year in which Moody, the All Blacks' first-choice loosehead prop now confined to wearing an eye patch, has missed the majority of the season, playing just six tests, after a catalogue of injuries for the Crusaders and All Blacks.

"Joe Moody has found a way to get himself injured in unusual fashion this year," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said. "Anyone else it would probably have missed his eye.

"Plastic surgeon has recommended the six weeks and as our doctor described it your eyelid is your window washer so if you've got half of it missing you can't wipe your eye so it will impact your eyesight long term so we need to make sure he is okay."

Moody's misfortune will probably open the door for the big-scrummaging Karl Tu'inukuafe to make his fifth start of the year, with Ofa Tu'ungafasi providing cover from the bench.

Angus Ta'avoa has been called into the squad - his ability to play both sides of the scrum seeing him recalled over loosehead specialist Tim Perry.

Joe Moody is assisted by Dr Tony Page after suffering a bad cut to his eye. Photo / Getty

Joe Moody of the All Blacks with an injury to his eye suffered during training. Photo / Getty