Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has made a pointed jibe at the decision surrounding Owen Farrell's controversial tackle last weekend at Twickenham.

In a video from South Africa's training in Paris, where they are preparing to face France this weekend, Erasmus is seen taking Andre Esterhuizen through three different tackle techniques.

On the final attempt, Erasmus instructs Esterhuizen to tuck his arm and lead with the shoulder, clapping after he hits the tackle bag high.

The Boks will pay for this but its great to see them poking the bear. pic.twitter.com/274gCkBYES — Zelím Nel (@Zels77) November 6, 2018

Given Esterhuizen was on the receiving end of Farrell's big last-play hit, the video, while clever and amusing, is a clear shot at World Rugby's inconsistencies and lack transparency over what is acceptable and what is not.

On this occasion Australian referee Angus Gardner decided Farrell made "enough of an effort" with his arms, deeming no punishment was necessary and allowing England to hold on for a 12-11 win.

Many similar instances, though, have resulted in penalties and cards.

Farrell, not cited post match, was certainly fortunate to escape entirely, especially with World Rugby leading the push to lower the tackle height.

The video, while light-hearted, implies South Africa will now look to adopt Farrell's accepted tackling technique.