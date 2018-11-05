A good friend of Michael Schumacher has opened up about the former Formula One world champion's family's grief in a heartbreaking new interview.

Jean Todt, who is the president of the motorsport governing body FIA, says he visits the seven-time world champion "at least twice a month".

Schumacher hit his head on a rock after a skiing accident in 2013 and has undergone two intricate brain operations since.

After being in an induced coma for a little more than a year, Schumacher was moved from intensive care into a rehabilitation ward after he reportedly regained consciousness.

Advertisement

While official updates on his progress have been few and far between, Schumacher was taken back to his home on the shores of Lake Geneva, where he is undergoing further treatment.

Todt is one of the few people allowed to visit the F1 driver, who is believed to be paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

Schumacher is also believed to be struggling with severe memory loss.

"I simply say it is private. I see Michael, I love Michael. I see his family," Todt answered when asked about the German's condition.

"I wish the situation would be different."

Michael Schumacher is undergoing treatment at his home on the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland. Photo / Getty

Todt who worked alongside Schumacher for most of his career spoke of the special memories he shared with the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver.

The Frenchman labelled Schumacher's Italian Grand Prix victory in 2000 as their best memory together.

For Todt, Schumacher is nothing less than family to him.

"That's my three darlings. Michael, Michelle and my son. I think this picture was when I won the French award called Légion d'Honneur," Todt said while glancing at a family photo.

"They came to the celebration. They all love each other, which is something that is also special to me," he told The Times.

In his 14 year stint as director of the Team Ferrari Formula 1, Todt was one of the first to witness the German's successes who won five world championships on the trot.

Schumacher is also the only driver in Grand Prix history to win seven Formula One World Championships.

The German also holds the records for the most Grand Prix wins (91), the most fastest laps (77) and the most races won in a single season (13).