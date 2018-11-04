Kieran Read could be on his way to France after next year's World Cup.

Dan Carter's former club Racing 92 are strong contenders to sign the All Blacks captain, according to reports out of France.

Midi Olympique claim Racing have offered a contract to the 115 test No 8, who told the Herald last week that he would either retire or head offshore after next year's World Cup in Japan.

"So for me I think it probably won't be in New Zealand," Read said about his intentions after next year's tournament. "We have always thought as a family that we would like to go overseas and use that experience for the kids. That is probably the main option at the moment."

"[Retirement] is an option as well," he added. "There are plenty of options out there but I probably want to keep playing if I can. It is the experience for the kids that will be the main thing and it has to work for us as a family.

"I hope to have it wrapped up before the start of the season because then you can give 100 per cent because you know what you will be doing."

Joe Rokocoko, Andrew Mertens and Casey Laulala are other former All Blacks who have suited up for the French club.