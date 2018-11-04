Julian Savea can count his blessings - walking away uninjured after falling asleep at the wheel and flipping his car.

Savea's wife, Fatima, posted the news on her Instagram account saying Savea was "safe and sound."

"Count your blessings everyday (sic) guys," she wrote in an Instagram story.

"Tonight Julian fell asleep behind the wheels of his car and flipped his car. Thankfully he is safe and sound in bed with me now after being dropped home by the ambulance because silly me had her phone on silent and missed all the calls and texts.

"If you know Julian you'll know he falls asleep anywhere at any minute (A problem he's always had) so I'm thankful to god for bringing him home safely to Jude and I and for protecting him tonight.

"I can't stress to you enough how important it is not to drive while you're tired Julian was lucky tonight."

She also said alcohol was not involved in the crash.

"And before anyone makes any assumption, no alcohol was involved.

"Firstly, he's been sober 8 months (woohoo). Secondly, the police did a full test etc and lastly, who's dumb enough to drink and drive?"

The incident happened after the 28-year-old former All Black's club side Toulon's 26-16 win over Perpignan in the French Top 14 competition.

Savea was able to end his try-scoring drought in the match, and made his first start in the midfield – alongside fellow former All Black Malakai Fekitoa.

It hasn't been the best start for Savea at his new club. He and another former All Black Liam Messam started their time at Toulon this season and have stuttered to just three wins in nine matches. During the tough period for the club, The Times was quick to focus on Savea's signing in particular.

"His short term of duty has become best known for the Twitter account of his wife, who has watched her husband's new team and offered such observations as: 'I swear this team doesn't know how to pass' and 'rugby on this side of the world is very behind. I feel Julian's pain out there on the field'," noted Times rugby correspondent Owen Slot.