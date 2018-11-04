Follow live as the Black Caps take on Pakistan in their third and final Twenty20 clash.

They huffed and they puffed, but it's going to take something stronger than the Black Caps to blow down Pakistan's home fortress.

A boundary with two balls remaining from Mohammad Hafeez clinched a remarkable 11th straight Twenty20 series victory for Pakistan, as the hosts chased down 154 to claim a six-wicket win, and take a unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Once again, the margin of defeat was slightly flattering for the Black Caps, with Pakistan largely in control of their chase, despite a few wobbles, and deserving of continuing their stunning run at home.

Advertisement

These days, home often means the United Arab Emirates for Pakistan, but they have made the conditions their own, and again gave the Black Caps a lesson in the finer arts of the game.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson believes his side can learn from Pakistan's clinicality.

"They're very clinical over here in these conditions, and very consistent – they're setting a benchmark.

"I think it's important we take little lessons from how they're playing their cricket – we're obviously not far away but [we're] looking to make those little small steps of improvement – they are small margins."