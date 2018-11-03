See who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' 69-31 win over Japan.
All Blacks
15. Jordie Barrett - 6
His first play in the game was a charged-down kick that led to a try. Was still happy to chance his arm, with mixed results.
14. Nehe Milner-Skudder - 5
Led the haka with some fire and intensity. Couldn't quite find top gear and was replaced at halftime due to injury.
13. Matt Proctor - 7
Showed patches of brilliance on debut with his running prowess and decision-making. Made tackles when needed.
12. Ngani Laumape - 7
Used his strength to beat defenders, scoring a hat-trick and getting an assist. Was not spectacular on defence.
11. Waisake Naholo - 6
Not his greatest game, but there was the odd dash of brilliance, including a chip kick try assist. Mediocre on defence.
10. Richie Mo'unga - 7
Looked sharp on attack with a try and an assist, and was on target from the tee, but wasn't without an error or two.
9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - 8
Put in a strong performance across the park. Showed great composure and was rewarded with a try.
8. Luke Whitelock - 7
Quietly went about his work, chipping in where required on attack and making his mark at the breakdown.
7. Dalton Papalii - 8
Active on debut, particularly on defence, to lead the team's tackle count.
6. Vaea Fifita - 7
Could have tackled better but he did plenty of work at the breakdown and on attack.
5. Jackson Hemopo - 9
Impressive running the football and brushed off defenders. Made every tackle he attempted.
4. Patrick Tuipulotu - 8
Impressed with his work rate on defence, at the breakdown and during set pieces.
3. Angus Ta'avao - 8
Play his part in the strong starting front row. Good at the set piece, put his hand up on offence and defended well.
2. Dane Coles - 9
New Zealand's greatest undercover winger returned with a roar. Scored a try out wide, was strong at set pieces and tackled well.
1. Ofa Tuungafasi - 7
Solid at the set piece and defensively, and did plenty of work at the breakdown.
Reserves
16. Liam Coltman - 7
17. Tim Perry - 7
18. Tyrel Lomax - 6
19. Dillon Hunt - 8
20. Gareth Evans - 7
21. Mitch Drummond - 6
22. Brett Cameron - 7
23. George Bridge - 10
Japan
15. Ryohei Yamanaka - 7
Made seven of his eight attempted tackles and tried to make his mark running the football.
14. Jamie Henry - 5
Could have been more involved on attack. Only notched up 18m with ball in hand. Stepped up on defence when he had to.
13. William Tupou - 6
Failed to make much of an impact with ball in hand but was required to do plenty of work on defence.
12. Timothy Lafaele - 8
Carried four defenders over the line to score. Some good defensive plays caused the All Blacks problems.
11. Kenki Fukuoka - 8
Led his side in running metres and made the most of some average defence on the wing. Held his own on defence.
10. Yu Tamura - 9
Led the team to their highest ever total against New Zealand. Kicked well, showed great vision and a strong running game.
9. Yutaka Nagare - 4
Was a liability on defence and fell off tackles but made up for it on attack and set up one of his side's five tries.
8. Hendrik Tui - 6
Showed some strength to hold off Laumape and get across the stripe. Made his share of metres and tackles.
7. Kazuki Himeno - 7
Was a capable sidekick to Michael Leitch on defence, making 10 tackles, and tried to get involved where he could on attack.
6. Michael Leitch - 8
Impressive as ever. Saw plenty of work on attack and was unbeatable on defence.
5. Samuela Anise - 5
Charged down a Jordie Barrett kick for the opening try of the match but was kept in check most of the night. Made six tackles.
4. Wimpie Van der Walt - 6
Was asked to do plenty of defensive work and was up to the challenge. Tried to make a mark on attack, too.
3. Hiroshi Yamashita - 5
Stuggled against the power of the All Blacks front row in the scrum but worked hard in defence.
2. Atsushi Sakate - 5
Was out-muscled at the scrum but tried hard on defence and at the breakdown.
1. Keita Inagaki - 6
Had the same struggles as his front row partner at scrum time but put his hand up at both ends in open play.
Reserves
16. Yusuke Niwai - 5
17. Masataka Mikami - 6
18. Asaeli Ai Valu - 5
19. Uwe Helu - 5
20. Isileli Nakajima - 6
21. Fumiaki Tanaka - 5
22. Rikiya Matsuda - 7
23. Ryoto Nakamura - 4