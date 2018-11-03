See who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' 69-31 win over Japan.

All Blacks

15. Jordie Barrett - 6

His first play in the game was a charged-down kick that led to a try. Was still happy to chance his arm, with mixed results.

14. Nehe Milner-Skudder - 5

Led the haka with some fire and intensity. Couldn't quite find top gear and was replaced at halftime due to injury.

13. Matt Proctor - 7

Showed patches of brilliance on debut with his running prowess and decision-making. Made tackles when needed.

12. Ngani Laumape - 7

Used his strength to beat defenders, scoring a hat-trick and getting an assist. Was not spectacular on defence.

11. Waisake Naholo - 6

Not his greatest game, but there was the odd dash of brilliance, including a chip kick try assist. Mediocre on defence.

10. Richie Mo'unga - 7

Looked sharp on attack with a try and an assist, and was on target from the tee, but wasn't without an error or two.

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - 8

Put in a strong performance across the park. Showed great composure and was rewarded with a try.

8. Luke Whitelock - 7

Quietly went about his work, chipping in where required on attack and making his mark at the breakdown.

7. Dalton Papalii - 8

Active on debut, particularly on defence, to lead the team's tackle count.

6. Vaea Fifita - 7

Could have tackled better but he did plenty of work at the breakdown and on attack.

5. Jackson Hemopo - 9

Impressive running the football and brushed off defenders. Made every tackle he attempted.

4. Patrick Tuipulotu - 8

Impressed with his work rate on defence, at the breakdown and during set pieces.

3. Angus Ta'avao - 8

Play his part in the strong starting front row. Good at the set piece, put his hand up on offence and defended well.

2. Dane Coles - 9

New Zealand's greatest undercover winger returned with a roar. Scored a try out wide, was strong at set pieces and tackled well.

1. Ofa Tuungafasi - 7

Solid at the set piece and defensively, and did plenty of work at the breakdown.

Reserves

16. Liam Coltman - 7

17. Tim Perry - 7

18. Tyrel Lomax - 6

19. Dillon Hunt - 8

20. Gareth Evans - 7

21. Mitch Drummond - 6

22. Brett Cameron - 7

23. George Bridge - 10

Japan

15. Ryohei Yamanaka - 7

Made seven of his eight attempted tackles and tried to make his mark running the football.

14. Jamie Henry - 5

Could have been more involved on attack. Only notched up 18m with ball in hand. Stepped up on defence when he had to.

13. William Tupou - 6

Failed to make much of an impact with ball in hand but was required to do plenty of work on defence.

12. Timothy Lafaele - 8

Carried four defenders over the line to score. Some good defensive plays caused the All Blacks problems.

11. Kenki Fukuoka - 8

Led his side in running metres and made the most of some average defence on the wing. Held his own on defence.

10. Yu Tamura - 9

Led the team to their highest ever total against New Zealand. Kicked well, showed great vision and a strong running game.

9. Yutaka Nagare - 4

Was a liability on defence and fell off tackles but made up for it on attack and set up one of his side's five tries.

8. Hendrik Tui - 6

Showed some strength to hold off Laumape and get across the stripe. Made his share of metres and tackles.

7. Kazuki Himeno - 7

Was a capable sidekick to Michael Leitch on defence, making 10 tackles, and tried to get involved where he could on attack.

6. Michael Leitch - 8

Impressive as ever. Saw plenty of work on attack and was unbeatable on defence.

5. Samuela Anise - 5

Charged down a Jordie Barrett kick for the opening try of the match but was kept in check most of the night. Made six tackles.

4. Wimpie Van der Walt - 6

Was asked to do plenty of defensive work and was up to the challenge. Tried to make a mark on attack, too.

3. Hiroshi Yamashita - 5

Stuggled against the power of the All Blacks front row in the scrum but worked hard in defence.

2. Atsushi Sakate - 5

Was out-muscled at the scrum but tried hard on defence and at the breakdown.

1. Keita Inagaki - 6

Had the same struggles as his front row partner at scrum time but put his hand up at both ends in open play.

Reserves

16. Yusuke Niwai - 5

17. Masataka Mikami - 6

18. Asaeli Ai Valu - 5

19. Uwe Helu - 5

20. Isileli Nakajima - 6

21. Fumiaki Tanaka - 5

22. Rikiya Matsuda - 7

23. Ryoto Nakamura - 4