All you need to know ahead of the All Blacks' clash against Japan at Ajinomoto Stadium, Japan.

All Blacks v Japan, Saturday November 3, 6.45pm kickoff (NZT)

It's the All Blacks like you've never seen them before. Steve Hansen has made a lot of changes for this clash, taking the opportunity to give some of the less experienced players a run in the black jersey.

Debutants Matt Proctor and Dalton Papalii have been named to start in the No 13 and No 7 jerseys respectively, while six of the eight players named on the bench are also in line to win their first caps at test level.

Advertisement

After a lengthy stint on the sidelines due to injuries, Dane Coles makes his long awaited return in the No 2 jersey, while Jordie Barrett returns to fullback in his first appearance since what was a forgettable night in a loss to South Africa in Wellington.

He's joined by familiar faces at the back, with Hurricanes teammates Proctor, Ngani Laumape and Nehe Milner-Skudder holding down up four of the back five spots.

An interesting feature on the bench is the lack of cover at lock, with loose forwards Dillon Hunt and Gareth Evans named as the reserve forwards alongside props Tim Perry and Tyrel Lomax, and hooker Liam Coltman.

Canterbury trio Mitchell Drummond, Brett Cameron and George Bridge have been named as backline reserves.

Luke Whitelock will captain the side.

Teams

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Waisake Naholo, Richie Mo'unga, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Luke Whitelock (c), Dalton Papalii, Vaea Fifita, Jackson Hemopo, Patrick Tuipulotu, Angus Ta'avao, Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Tim Perry, Tyrel Lomax, Dillon Hunt, Gareth Evans, Mitchell Drummond, Brett Cameron, George Bridge.

Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka, Jamie Henry, William Tupou, Timothy Lafaele, Kenki Fukuoka, Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare, Hendrik Tui, Kazuki Himeno, Michael Leitch (c), Samuela Anise, Wimpie Van der Walt, Hiroshi Yamashita, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Yusuke Niwai, Masataka Mikami, Asaeli Ai Valu, Uwe Helu, Isileli Nakajima, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryoto Nakamura.

Head-to-head

Matches played: 3

All Blacks wins: 3

Last match: All Blacks won 54-6, Tokyo (November 2, 2013)

Largest All Blacks winning margin: 145-17 (1995)

How to watch

The Herald will be live blogging the test while Radio Sport will also have live commentary. Sky TV's live coverage starts at 6.00pm.