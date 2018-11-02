Northern Stars assistant coach and Silver Ferns legend Temepara Bailey is set to return to the court in a player-coach role for next year's ANZ Premiership.

Following a disappointing season, finishing last with just four wins from 15 games, the Stars lost a huge amount of experience in the midcourt and attacking end with the recent withdrawal of captain Grace Kara due to pregnancy.

Team management said they looked to younger players associated with the Stars, but due to significant injuries, head coach Kiri Wills has turned to Bailey to fill the experience void and potentially lead the young franchise to their best season yet.

"The decision was a relatively easy one from my point of view. We have a number of young driven players in our team and for us to win, we need to have on-court leadership and experience, there is no doubt Temepara will bring these qualities," said Wills.

Advertisement

"One of Temepara's great strengths is her capacity to direct players on court and drive on court team strategy, whilst still doing her job to a very high standard.

"We have some great young talent in our team and the wider squad and we will be looking to push those players hard to get them ready for the ANZ Premiership. When they are ready to contribute to a winning performance they will certainly get opportunities."

Bailey, who retired from netball in 2012, will continue in her role as assistant coach for the third consecutive year, having carefully worked through the logistics of how the two roles would operate.

The 43-year-old has often been used as an extra training partner with the Stars and said she was very excited to play in front of her home crowd again after six years on the sideline.

"South Auckland is home for me and I'm looking forward to preseason with the team and getting out on court in the purple colours of the Stars next year," said Bailey.

Northern Stars General Manager Dianne Lasenby said she believed the community would be excited to embrace the return of Bailey to the court.

"The local netball community will love it as she is one of theirs. If you've been to a Stars home game, you will see the fans wanting autographs and photos with Bailey. She is often one of the last people back into the changing room because they just adore her," Lasenby said.

The Northern Stars' first match of the 2019 ANZ Premiership season will be against defending champions the Southern Steel on February 24 in Hamilton.

Northern Stars 2019 ANZ Premiership Team

Temepara Bailey, Kate Burley, Kayla Cullen, Leana de Bruin, Holly Fowler, Ellen Halpenny, Charlee Hodges, Storm Purvis, Mila Ruelu-Buchanan, Maia Wilson.

Head Coach: Kiri Wills

Assistant Coach: Temepara Bailey

Team Manger: Dee Leggat