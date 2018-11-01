One of New Zealand's top horse trainers has pleaded guilty after being prosecuted by WorkSafe after a young female jockey was left a quadriplegic.

Stephen McKee pleaded guilty to one charge of exposing an individual to risk of serious harm or death.

He will be sentenced in the Auckland District Court in February.

In November 2016, jockey Sophia Malthus was left a quadriplegic after the then 19-year-old came off her horse at a stable near Ardmore in Auckland

The horse was spooked during a practice session and Malthus, now 21, was flung into a fence.

She was in intensive care for the following six days and spent a further 12 weeks in a spinal unit and nine months in a residential rehab.

Malthus has been left with almost no sensation or motor skills from the collarbone down.

View this post on Instagram

My favourite comments from the documentary on YouTube: -“Hello Sophia Malthus my name is LARRY EVANS I fell in love with you.” -“I ride horses and my name is Sophia. Welp...” (maybe I created a curse???) -“I’m impressed that she sees how shallow her mother is.” -“Good looking cripple thanks for still taking care of yourself, all us guys do appreciate it here in America females could care less.” -“Quadriplegics can’t move their arms.” -“I love quads... they are such a special brand of people.” -“Why was such a frail young girl on a horse like that?” -“If I was younger, I’d be over there in a flash to court you, you blow me away.” ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sophia Malthus (@sophia_malthus) on

