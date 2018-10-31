To get the best of the best in All Blacks supporters' gear has usually come with a hefty price tag.

Their new jersey will be no different.

The new design, which was revealed yesterday, will have two styles available for fans to get their hands on, ranging from $150-$200.

The performance fit replica will set fans back at the higher end of the scale, while the regular fit clocks in at a cheaper price - $150 for men with the women's fit at $120. For the first time, the All Blacks jerseys will be sold in sizes up to 5XL.

Advertisement

For fans wanting to show their support for the All Blacks by donning a jersey, it could set them back considerably more than other codes around the country.

A performance fit All Blacks jersey costs 122 per cent more than a NZ Breakers replica singlet, 81 per cent more than an Auckland Tuatara replica baseball jersey, and 18 per cent more than a NZ Warriors replica jersey.

However, the regular fit clocks in at a much more comparable price - cheaper than that of the Warriors.

Full-prices of supporter's jerseys