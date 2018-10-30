A Russian figure skater has sent the internet into meltdown with her daring routine at the Skate Canada Grand Prix in Quebec over the weekend.
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, a former figure skating world champion, claimed the gold medal at the event but drew a mixed reaction from fans for her performance to Britney Spears' famous track Toxic.
Tuktamysheva started the performance dressed as a flight attendant before proceeding to put down the tray.
The 21-year-old then takes off her top and throws it on the ice - to rapturous applause from the crowd.
"Just as well she doesn't do that routine in competition otherwise the judges might have a heart attack," one TV commentator said, according to the Sun.
"The former world champion — great to see her back in the big time.
"Doing Britney Spears justice."
Tuktamysheva posted a cheeky Tweet shortly after winning the event.
A number of fans were quick to praise her edgy routine, with some suggesting it would spread the sport's popularity.