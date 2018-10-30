A Russian figure skater has sent the internet into meltdown with her daring routine at the Skate Canada Grand Prix in Quebec over the weekend.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, a former figure skating world champion, claimed the gold medal at the event but drew a mixed reaction from fans for her performance to Britney Spears' famous track Toxic.

Tuktamysheva started the performance dressed as a flight attendant before proceeding to put down the tray.

The 21-year-old then takes off her top and throws it on the ice - to rapturous applause from the crowd.

Advertisement

"Just as well she doesn't do that routine in competition otherwise the judges might have a heart attack," one TV commentator said, according to the Sun.

"The former world champion — great to see her back in the big time.

"Doing Britney Spears justice."

Tuktamysheva posted a cheeky Tweet shortly after winning the event.

Thank you for being with Empress Airlines. Hope to see you soon — Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (@TuktikLiza) October 28, 2018

A number of fans were quick to praise her edgy routine, with some suggesting it would spread the sport's popularity.

It matters not whether you fancy figure skating or not. But THIS performance by Skate Canada winner Elizaveta Tuktamysheva @TuktikLiza is SO HOT that i am shocked the ice didn't melt.



Watch this till the very end! And bow down to the Empress)https://t.co/5ZTjl8N5E7 — Alexey Yaroshevsky (@YaroLFC) October 29, 2018

HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS WAS A THING



WE DO NOT DESERVE ELIZAVETA TUKTAMYSHEVA



i mean just give the girl the world title nowhttps://t.co/sjP0JdC7dX — Æ. (@alexandra_ewing) October 30, 2018

-Zhenya, lets heat up this place tomorrow at exhibitions?

-Challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/wrV6Ef2T6T — Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (@TuktikLiza) October 28, 2018