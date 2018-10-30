All you need to know about the five New Zealand Super Rugby squads that were revealed today.

Chiefs

Rising sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo is one of four Gallagher Chiefs squad members who will hope to make their Super Rugby debuts in 2019, joining Taranaki and All Blacks wider squad prop Reuben O'Neill, New Zealand U20s lock Laghlan McWhannell, and Tongan-born Japan international winger Ataata Moeakiola.

Taranaki prop O'Neill, 23, has had a rapid rise from provincial player to All Blacks wider squad member without playing a minute of Super Rugby. A versatile prop who can play both sides of the scrum, O'Neill caught the attention of the All Blacks selectors in the Mitre 10 Cup and was named in the wider squad for the Japanese leg of the end-of-year tour.

Etene Nanai-Seturo will play for the Chiefs in 2019.

The Chiefs squad for 2019 is:

Forwards

Props

Kane Hames (Tasman) Aidan Ross (Bay of Plenty) Reuben O'Neill (Taranaki) Nepo Laulala (Counties Manukau) Atu Moli (Waikato) Sosefo Kautai (Waikato) Angus Ta'avao (Taranaki).

Hookers

Nathan Harris (Bay of Plenty) Liam Polwart (Bay of Plenty) Samisoni Taukei'aho (Waikato)

Locks

Brodie Retallick (Hawke's Bay) Tyler Ardron (Bay of Plenty) Laghlan McWhannell (Waikato) Michael Allardice (Hawke's Bay) Fin Hoeata (Taranaki)

Loose forwards

Mitchell Brown (Taranaki) Taleni Seu (Auckland) Sam Cane (Bay of Plenty) Mitchell Karpik (Bay of Plenty) Lachlan Boshier (Taranaki) Luke Jacobson (Waikato) Pita Gus Sowakula (Taranaki)

Backs

Halfbacks

Brad Weber (Hawke's Bay) Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Taranaki) Jonathan Taumateine (Counties Manukau)

First five-eighths

Damian McKenzie (Waikato) Tiaan Falcon (Hawke's Bay) Jack Debreczeni (Northland)

Midfielders

Alex Nankivell (Tasman) Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato) Tumua Manu (Auckland) Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato).

Outside backs

Solomon Alaimalo (Tasman) Sean Wainui (Taranaki) Ataata Moeakiola (Japan) Etene Nanai-Seturo (Counties Manukau) Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour) Marty McKenzie (Taranaki).

Crusaders

The Crusaders squad will feature five new players in 2019.



There are two new additions to the forwards. As previously announced, Whetu Douglas returns to the side having played six times for the Crusaders during their 2017 season. Following a stint with Italian club, Benetton, the former Waikato player returned to Christchurch for Canterbury's 2018 Mitre 10 Cup campaign where he was named as Co-Captain, but was ruled out midway through the season due to a fractured thumb.

21-year-old ​prop Harry Allan has been named in the team for the first time, although he has two Super Rugby caps to his name already; Allan debuted for the Crusaders against the Sunwolves in 2018, and then played the Rebels in Melbourne.

Two Canterbury backs will also join the squad in 2019, in team mates Brett Cameron and Ngane Punivai. Promising Tasman outside back, Leicester Faingaanuku, completes the 2019 squad for the Crusaders.

Crusaders new signings Harry Allan, Leicester Faingaanuku, Head Coach Scott Robertson, Ngane Punivai and Whetukamokamo Douglas.

The 2019 Crusaders squad is:

Forwards

Michael Alaalatoa, Harry Allan, Scott Barrett, Ethan Blackadder, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Mitchell Dunshea, Owen Franks, Ben Funnell, Billy Harmon, Oliver Jager, Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Kieran Read, Luke Romano, Tom Sanders, Quinten Strange, Jordan, Taufua, Codie Taylor, Matt Todd, Sam Whitelock

Backs

Tim Bateman, George Bridge, Brett Cameron, Ryan Crotty, Israel Dagg, Mitchell Drummond, Ereatara Enari, Braydon Ennor, Leicester Faingaanuku, Jack Goodhue, Bryn Hall, David Havili, Mitchell Hunt, Will Jordan, Manasa Mataele, Richie Mo'unga, Ngane Punivai.





Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have opted for continuity with the selection of the 2019 squad for the Investec Super Rugby competition.

There are just six new faces in new head coach John Plumtree's 38-man squad, with dynamic Auckland wing Salesi Rayasi, exciting Wellington midfielder Billy Proctor, former Highlanders first five-eighth Fletcher Smith, two-time Super Rugby champion Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, promising Wellington openside flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi and athletic Manawatu utility forward Liam Mitchell joining the club.

As well as the players new to the squad, former Hurricanes utility back James Marshall returns to New Zealand rugby after playing in the United Kingdom and Japan while Bay of Plenty halfback Richard Judd is named in the squad after he made his debut in 2018 when he was called in as injury cover.

There are 12 players named in the squad who were part of the All Blacks 2018 campaign while four players – Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Jeff To'omaga-Allen and Dane Coles – are centurions of the Hurricanes club.

Bay of Plenty halfback Richard Judd.

The 2019 Hurricanes squad is:

Outside backs:

Jordie Barrett (Taranaki), Ben Lam (Wellington), Jonah Lowe (Hawke's Bay), Nehe Milner-Skudder (Manawatu), James Marshall, Salesi Rayasi (Auckland).

Midfield backs: Vince Aso (Auckland), Wes Goosen (Wellington), Ngani Laumape (Manawatu), Billy Proctor (Wellington), Matt Proctor (Wellington).

First fives: Beauden Barrett (Taranaki), Jackson Garden-Bachop (Wellington), Fletcher Smith (Waikato).

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie (Tasman), Richard Judd (Bay of Plenty), TJ Perenara (Wellington).



Loose forwards: Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Gareth Evans (Hawke's Bay), Vaea Fifita (Wellington), Sam Henwood (Counties Manukau), Du'Plessis Kirifi (Wellington), Reed Prinsep (Canterbury), Ardie Savea (Wellington).

Locks: James Blackwell (Wellington), Geoff Cridge (Hawke's Bay), Sam Lousi (Wellington), Liam Mitchell (Manawatu), Isaia Walker-Leawere (Wellington).

Props: Fraser Armstrong (Manawatu), Chris Eves (North Harbour), Alex Fidow (Wellington), Ben May (Hawke's Bay), Toby Smith (Waikato), Jeff To'omaga-Allen (Wellington).

Hookers: Asafo Aumua (Wellington), Dane Coles (Wellington), Ricky Riccitelli (Taranaki).

Highlanders

The Highlanders have just seven new caps amongst the 38 man squad with five of those in the forwards. Hooker Ray Niuia from Tasman will be joined by Waikato props Ayden Johnstone and Josh Iosefa-Scott, both had standout seasons for the Championship winning Waikato team. Former Wallaby squad member and Reds prop Sef Fa'agase has returned from Australia and after a good Mitre 10 season with Canterbury and will look to build a future with the Highlanders.

Marty Banks is returning to the Highlanders.

The Premiership winning Auckland side supply lock Jack Whetton (son of former All Black Gary Whetton) while in the backs Bryn Gatland who played for the Blues in 2018 makes his way South. He will be joined by rookie 19 year old halfback Folau Fakatava from Hawkes Bay. Meanwhile, cult hero Marty Banks has been brought back to join young No 10 pair Josh Ioane and Gatland.

Head Coach Aaron Mauger is excited by the group he has assembled "We have a well-balanced side with a degree of experience there, we blooded ten new players last season and I was excited to see the growth in those players during the Mitre 10 competition. The initial focus as always will be to execute a good pre-season and bring the team together for what will undoubtedly be another exciting challenge for the 2019 squad."

The 2019 Highlanders squad is:

Forwards

Hookers: Liam Coltman, Ash Dixon, Ray Niuia*

Props: Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Iosefa-Scott*, Ayden Johnstone *, Siate Tokolahi, Tyrel Lomax, Sef Fa'agase*

Locks: Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, Paripari Parkinson, Josh Dickson, Jack Whetton*

Loosies: Luke Whitelock, Liam Squire, James Lentjes, Dillon Hunt, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Shannon Frizell, Elliot Dixon

Backs

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Kayne Hammington, Folau Fakatava*

First-Fives: Bryn Gatland*, Josh Ioane, Marty Banks

Midfielders: Rob Thompson, Patelesio Tomkinson, Teihorangi Walden, Richard Buckman, Matt Faddes, Thomas Umaga-Jensen

Outside Backs: Waisake Naholo, Tevita Li, Tevita Nabura , Josh McKay , Ben Smith

Unavailable due to long term injury: Aki Seiuli, Kalolo Tuiloma

Blues

With three exceptions, the Blues has looked to its own provincial unions and development programme to complete the line-up for the 2019 Super Rugby season.

Veteran All Black Ma'a Nonu will return to a team he has played for across two seasons and joins with two new signings from Tasman in fellow midfield back Levi Aumua and loose forward Jed Brown.

The remainder of the 38-strong squad named today are part of the 2018 side or from its three provincial unions of Northland, North Harbour and Auckland.

Tom Robinson of Northland.

Forwards:

Front row: Leni Apisai, Alex Hodgman, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Sione Mafileo, Matt Moulds, James Parsons, Marcel Renata, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tu'ungafasi,

Locks: Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Josh Goodhue, Jacob Pierce, Scott Scrafton, Patrick Tuipulotu.

Loose forwards: Jed Brown, Blake Gibson, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Tom Robinson, Hoskins Sotutu, Jimmy Tupou.

Backs

Halfbacks: Sam Nock, Augustine Pulu, Jonathan Ruru.

First-five: Otere Black, Stephen Perofeta, Harry Plummer

Midfield: Levi Aumua, TJ Faiane, Ma'a Nonu, Tanielu Tele'a, Sonny Bill Williams.

Outside Backs: Caleb Clarke, Michael Collins, Matt Duffie, Rieko Ioane, Melani Nanai, Jordan Trainor.