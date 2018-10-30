Details of the All Blacks' new jersey set to be unveiled this week have emerged.

The Herald understands that the most significant change to the strip will be the return of the white collar.

In 2011, the re-introduction of the old white collar was met with a mixed reception from younger fans. The collar went back to black in 2014.

The defending world champions will run out in their new 2019 strip when they play Japan in Tokyo on Saturday.

The jersey will be available to purchase on November 1.

In 2016, the All Blacks unveiled their 'strongest ever' jersey, and two years earlier produced the 'blackest jersey' ever.

The evolution of the All Blacks jersey