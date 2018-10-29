Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has finally opened up about the devastating impact rape allegations have had on his close family - and in particular his 'ageing' mother.

In a recent interview with the France Football magazine, the 33-year-old former Real Madrid footballer has revealed the claims are 'interfering in my life' but is determined the 'truth will out one day'.

"Of course, this story is interfering in my life. I have a partner, four children, an ageing mother, sisters, a brother, a family with whom I am very close," Ronaldo said.

"Not to mention my reputation, which is that of someone exemplary... Imagine what it means when someone accuses you of rape, whether you have all that or not.

"I know who I am and what I did. Truth will out one day. And the people who criticise me or seek to expose my life today, who make it into a circus, these people will see.

"I explained to my partner. My son, Cristiano Jr, is too young to understand. It's worst for my mother and my sisters," Ronaldo, a four-time Champions League winner who joined Juventus in Italy for a reported €100 million ($174m), said.

Kathryn Mayorga, 34, claims Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

She also claims that he paid her $375,000 for her silence on the matter, a claim Ronaldo denies.

At the time of the alleged attack, Ronaldo, then 24, was in Las Vegas on holiday with his brother-in-law and cousin.

Police confirmed the original case had been closed back in 2009.

The case though was reopened after Mayorga decided to go public with her allegations earlier this year.

Mayorga said she had gone public after being inspired by the #MeToo movement.

According to Mayorga's lawyers, Ronaldo did not fulfil one of the terms of their 2009 settlement and the agreement was now void as a result.