The two groups of All Blacks for the second week of their Northern Hemisphere tour have become a little clearer as Saturday's test against Japan looms.

With the 23 players who are heading to London midweek given a "sleep-in to try and freshen that group" by coach Steve Hansen, the remaining 27 members of the squad began preparations for the second test of the tour this weekend.

That group yesterday took part in a gym session at the base of a Japan Top League club - the NTT Shining Arcs. Of that 27, only first five Richie Mo'unga played in the win over the Wallabies in Yokohama.

That means Jack Goodhue, who has joined the squad in Tokyo after recovering from glandular fever, will be part of the group heading to England.

However, with Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett all joining of the advance party, the All Blacks are left desperately short of lock forwards.

Patrick Tuipulotu is the only specialist lock left following the injury-forced withdrawal of Luke Romano, with the All Blacks coaching staff having decided not to replace the 31-cap veteran. That suggests Jackson Hemopo may have to revert to the second row, given Hansen's desire to utilise Vaea Fifita solely as a number six.

Like Fifita, Hansen stated they saw Hemopo solely as a blindside when he was called into the All Blacks in June as an injury replacement. However, the selectors will probably have to backtrack on that and use Hemopo in the position that he stood out in for Highlanders during Super Rugby.

Returning hooker Dane Coles will be the most experienced member of the Japan test squad with 56 tests, however he's dismissed the idea of being captain upon his return.

Luke Whitelock, who captained the midweek All Blacks against the French Barbarians on last year's Northern Hemisphere tour, looks set to reprise that role against the Brave Blossoms on Saturday.

Likely squad for the Japanese test (27)

Hookers:

Afaso Aumua, Dane Coles, Liam Coltman

Props:

Tim Perry, Rueben O'Neill, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Tyrel Lomax

Locks:

Patrick Tuipulotu

Loose forwards:

Vaea Fifita, Jackson Hemopo, Gareth Evans, Dillon Hunt, Dalton Papali'i, Luke Whitelock (probable captain)

Halfbacks:

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Mitchell Drummond, Byrn Hall

First Fives:

Richie Mo'unga, Brett Cameron

Midfield:

Ngani Laumape, Matt Proctor

Back Three:

Waisake Naholo, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge

Utility Back:

David Havili

Likely squad heading to England (23)

Hookers:

Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris

Props:

Joe Moody, Karl Tu'inukafe, Owen Franks, Nepo Laulala

Locks:

Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett

Loose forwards:

Kieran Read (captain), Liam Squire, Ardie Savea, Matt Todd

Halfbacks:

Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara

First Fives:

Beauden Barrett

Midfield:

Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams

Back Three:

Rieko Ioane, Ben Smith

Utility Back:

Damian McKenzie

NIGEL YALDEN IS IN TOKYO THANKS TO AIR NEW ZEALAND