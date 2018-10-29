The pilot of a helicopter which crashed outside Leicester's stadium last night may have prevented a larger tragedy by bringing it down away from buildings and homes.

The helicopter, belonging to Leicester City's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha - who was one of five on board - came down just outside the ground after the club's match against West Ham last night.

The five victims of the Leicester helicopter crash included billionaire owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, beauty queen Nursara Suknamai, his assistant Kaveporn Punpare, the co-pilot Izabela Roza Lechowicz and hero pilot Eric Swaffer, who steered the stricken aircraft away from football fans on the ground.

Pilot Eric Swaffer and his girlfriend and co-pilot Izabela Roza Lechowicz. Photo / Supplied

In a statement issued by the club it confirmed none of the five on board survived when the aircraft fell from the sky and burst into flames at the south east end of the King Power Stadium at about 8.30pm.

Advertisement

The 60-year-old, who bought the club for £39 million ($77m) in 2010 and led it to a first Premier League title in 2015-16 was described as a "great man" of "kindness" and "generosity".

An aerial view shows where the helicopter crashed and then burst into flames, in a relatively derelict part of the site.

The crash could have caused mass casualties if it had come down on the road, car park, nearby houses or wrecked part of the King Power Stadium.

Most of the 31,000 fans who watched the Premier League side draw with West Ham had already left the stadium when the helicopter took off from the centre of the pitch.

But video footage in the aftermath of the crash showed there was still a large crowd of people in the area when the helicopter fell to the ground.

The site of a helicopter crash is seen near a carpark by the King Power Stadium in Leicester. Photo / AP

This image made from video shows a burning helicopter in a parking lot outside the King Power Stadium. Photo / AP

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha applauds beside the trophy as Leicester City celebrate becoming the English Premier League soccer champions in 2016. Photo / AP

They included spectators and journalists as well as police officers who were controlling the crowd during the match.

Also near the stadium are a Holiday Inn hotel and an adjacent restaurant, two car dealerships and a children's play centre.

A Sky Sports News cameraman said: "I don't know how the pilot did it but he seemed to manage to slow down the spinning rotation and it drifted off into the corner part of the car park.

"To my mind the pilot was heroic and the two police offers in front of me, who also tried to help, they are heroes too.

"It could have been so much worse if the pilot hadn't done that."

Emergency personnel stand outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester. Photo / AP

Supporters pay tribute outside Leicester City Football Club after a helicopter crashed. Photo / AP

Witnesses have said the "engine stopped" in the air, before the helicopter plummeted to the ground at around 8.45pm.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the Leicester owner or any of his children were on board.

Witnesses reported seeing the Augusta Westland AW-169 aircraft suffering engine trouble and spinning out of control shortly after it took off from the centre-circle.

The club's owner is known for arriving and leaving the stadium in his helicopter at home games.

Bouquets, flags and football shirts have been left outside the ground by members of the public on Sunday morning.

Self-made Thai billionaire Mr Srivaddhanaprabha has become a hero to Leicester fans since their improbable Premier League title win in 2016.

The 60-year-old is also praised for his charity work, donating £2 million ($3.9m) towards a new children's hospital.

Leicestershire Police has said the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) will now be leading the investigation into the circumstances of the helicopter crash.

The AAIB confirmed on Sunday morning its investigators had been deployed at the site.

A spokesman added: "A team from the AAIB has been deployed to the site and is investigating. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the police."

It has not been confirmed how many people were in the helicopter or how serious their injuries are, and it is not clear whether anyone on the ground was affected.

But there are fears that the crash and resulting fireball could have left the pilot and passengers little chance of survival.

One witness told Sky News: "I hope they're okay. Doesn't seem like they have had much of a chance. Just burst into flames."