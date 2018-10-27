A lively Wallabies performance in Japan has failed to convince the world media that they are on track to overhaul the All Blacks.

Veteran rugby writer Wayne Smith, in The Australian, said: "While the gap between the Wallabies and All Blacks might have closed marginally, it still is depressingly wide."'

Read more:

All Blacks down Wallabies to claim Bledisloe Cup clean sweep

Player Ratings: All Blacks v Wallabies

Brilliant Beauden Barrett answers the critics

Ten things you may have missed

All Blacks reveal new tricks in Bledisloe Cup win

The All Blacks' upcoming games against England and Ireland "will demonstrate whether the other top sides in world rugby as just as far off the pace as is Australia."

Advertisement



Britain's Sunday Times just about handed the 2019 World Cup trophy to the All Blacks, while bagging Michael Cheika's coaching.

"It is inconceivable New Zealand will not return to Yokohama's Nissan Stadium next November to contest the World Cup final, and on current evidence equally difficult to see past the defending champions lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy there," Sam Peters wrote.

The All Blacks "brushed Australia aside...with consummate ease". Three Wallabies stood out - loose forwards Michael Hooper and David Pocock were world class and Israel Folau a must in most people's world XVs.

"But otherwise Australia are rudderless and unstructured while Cheika remains under pressure as a coach," he added.

Dreadful year for Wallabies in Bledisloe. They’re not improving. ABs in 3rd gear tonight and still have Coles, Goodhue, fully fit Retallick to get back. No point sugar coating it. — Paul Cully (@paulcullystuff) October 27, 2018

Kieran Read of the All Blacks is tackled by Sefa Naivalu of the Wallabies during the Bledisloe Cup Bledisloe Cup test match between New Zealand All Blacks and Australlia. Photo / Getty

Scrum.com's headline claimed: "All Blacks turn entertainers" and their AAP report referenced basketball's Harlem Globetrotters in describing Steve Hansen's side. They punished mistake ridden Australia and provided "some moments of magic themselves".

A Guardian headline said "All Blacks wow fans".