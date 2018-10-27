A helicopter owned by Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has burst into flames after it crashed outside the King Power stadium this evening.

Fans and players were shell-shocked and some broke down in tears as flames were visible from the stadium concourse.

It is unclear how many people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Eyewitness said that the helicopter took off as normal from the centre circle and was hovering over the south east corner of the ground before spluttering and spiralling to ground, near Filbert Way and bursting into flames.

It is unclear how many people were on board the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter and his entourage leaving the King Power by helicopter has become a familar sight as he frequently takes off from the centre circle of Leicester's ground.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is believed to be the only family member who attended the 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Gutted to hear about the Leicester City helicopter crash... pic.twitter.com/ZfKHFrjLPz — Ben ⚽️ (@ben05bc) October 27, 2018

Tim Acott, Leicester season ticket holder of 40 years, said: "It just came out of the stadium already spinning then down to the ground.

"Just in a spiral. It hit the ground with a big bang then burst into flames. It's over on the other side of the car park, I don't think there were people there. I'm shaking like anything."

The area around the ground has been closed off, while the stadium has been evacuated. West Ham's team bus had already left, though some Leicester players were still inside the stadium.

The helicopter is owned by Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Photo / Richard Holmes/ProSports/REX/Shu

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire tweeted a video of the aftermath of the crash with praying hands emojis.

Leicestershire police said in a statement: "We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."

Spectators who were at the game said they witnessed the helicopter spinning out of control and that there was a problem with the tail rotor of the aircraft.

A reporter for Sky Sports News said people were "running for their lives" in the aftermath of the crash.

Rob Dorsett said: "The car park was still populated with people at the time whether that was members of staff leaving the stadium or spectators watching the game. It's so close to the stadium, a couple of hundred metres – if that – from the stands.

"There has be to concern for people who are walking back to their cars or get buses back to the train station and any impact that would have.

"An eye-witness and his nephew ran for their lives, they were that concerned they were going to be hit by the wreckage of the helicopter. It burst into flames as it hit the ground. There has to be concerns for people in and around the area after the game."

In 2016 Leicester pulled off one of the greatest sporting stories of all time when they were confirmed as champions of the English Premier League, finishing top of England's highest league for the first time in the club's history. The club were 5000-1 with bookmakers to win the division before the season kicked off.