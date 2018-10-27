A bitter start to Sunday morning has not deterred hundreds of runners from coming out to test their physical and mental resilience in the Auckland marathon.

For one runner who is competing in his 349th marathon, it presents another challenge.

Trent Morrow, an Australian dressed in a superhero outfit with "Marathon Man" emblazoned on his chest says all he wants to achieve in the race is to inspire others to reach for their dreams.

"Whether it's running or other things in our lives we are all running a marathon.

"It's about one foot in front of the other whether it be in your finances or your fitness."

Hundreds of marathons later it wasn't the start he feared, it was the last 10 km that were tough.

"It's a matter of understanding there is going to be some rocky time ahead so then it's time to dig deep and have enough in store when you really need to call on it."

It was a tough day for him, his doctor thought he shouldn't compete but he knew his limits and would adjust accordingly.

Unlike Morrow for the wheelchair pilot class in the marathon it was uncharted territory.

For the first time at the Auckland Marathon a wheelchair pilot class was being tested.

About 12 competitor in wheelchairs and recumbent bikes kicked off 5 minutes before the official start.

It's thought around 15,000 runners will take part in he marathon in some capacity according to officials.