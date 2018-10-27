Follow live updates as the All Blacks take on the Wallabies in the final Bledisloe Cup test of 2018.







The All Blacks announced a slightly different side to face the Wallabies as they look to sweep the Bledisloe Cup series.

The All Blacks, already with the Cup locked away for another year, have changed things up at the back for the match with Damian McKenzie getting the start at fullback while halfback Aaron Smith has dropped back to the bench for TJ Perenara.

On the bench, Richie Mo'unga will likely get his opportunity late in the piece, with the All Blacks opting to run three first five-eighths in their 23, with midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown the only other back on the bench.

Joining them on the pine, Nepo Laulala and Matt Todd return to the squad, while Brodie Retallick will likely play a late cameo.

Not to be outdone, the Wallabies have opted to run an interesting backline which will see utility back Israel Folau line up in the midfield and Dane Haylett-Petty donning the No 15 jersey once more.

The move sees Reece Hodge fall out of the squad with Sefa Naivalu starting on the wing. Rob Simmons and Allan Ala'alatoa also join the starting squad in the pack.

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Kieran Read (c), Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Nathan Harris, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Matt Todd, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown

Wallabies: Dane Haylett-Petty, Sefa Naivalu, Israel Folau, Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, David Pocock, Michael Hooper (c), Ned Hanigan, Rob Simmons, Izack Rodda, Allan Ala'alatoa, Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio.

Reserves: Tolu Latu, Sekope Kepu, Taniela Tupou, Rory Arnold, Jack Dempsey, Pete Samu, Nick Phipps, Samu Kerevi, Tom Banks