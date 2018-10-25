Sean Fitzpatrick is still spreading the All Blacks gospel.

The former All Blacks captain, who is the academy chairman of charitable sports organisation Laureus, took a tour of the Mercedes Formula 1 workplace in Brackley where he met with drivers and engineers, gave a lunchtime lecture, and exposed the employees to some of New Zealand's culture.

He also got to meet four-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, even performing an impromtu haka for the star driver.

Hamilton will be hoping to emulate that passion on the roads this weekend in Mexico, where he can clinch his fifth F1 title.

The F1 championship, which is a formality at this point, will put Hamilton in a tie for second in the F1 record books, just two titles behind all-time leader Michael Schumacher who has seven.

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick – who works as a rugby pundit for Sky Sports – will certainly be keeping an eye on the All Blacks, who face the Wallabies in Japan in the third Bledisloe Cup test tomorrow.