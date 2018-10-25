Far from naming a predictable team for the third Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies in Yokohama on Saturday, the All Blacks selectors have thrown a few surprises into the mix, the biggest one the naming of Damian McKenzie at fullback.

It will be a welcome return to the game for the little 23-year-old, who hasn't played since coming off the reserves bench to fullback for the final, frantic, minutes of the defeat to the Springboks in Wellington six weeks ago.

He was included in the extended squad to play Argentina in Buenos Aires but flew back to New Zealand following a family bereavement, and while he travelled to South Africa for the return test against the Boks it was decided that due to the travel he had undertaken it wouldn't be appropriate to play him.

The best way to use McKenzie's pace and counterattacking talents has clearly evolved in the minds of the selectors in relation to the development of first-five Richie Mo'unga. Until Mo'unga's rise at the Crusaders and, latterly the All Blacks, McKenzie was seen as a No10 who could play at fullback (a bit like Beauden Barrett, in fact).

McKenzie played a whole season at the Chiefs in the No10 jersey following the departure of Aaron Cruden and that was where he seemed set, but such has been Mo'unga's impact – and he has again been named as Barrett's back-up in Yokohama – that clearly the selectors have modified their thinking.

Damian McKenzie will start at fullback against Australia. Photo / Getty

It will now be up to the Chiefs player to work his way into a big test from the first whistle rather than exploit tiring defences off the bench in the second half. Should he do so then he will quickly become a genuine option for the No15 jersey because it's clear that Jordie Barrett, still only 21, has a bit of developing to do yet in terms of his test career.

The major casualty here is probably right wing Waisake Naholo – not included in the squad after a couple of quiet tests against the Springboks in Pretoria and Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Ben Smith will wear the No14 jersey, with Rieko Ioane predictably named on the left wing, Ryan Crotty and Sonny Bill Williams in the midfield, and Barrett at first-five.

There is another minor surprise at halfback, with TJ Perenara to wear the No9 jersey and Aaron Smith playing back-up on the reserves bench; another recognition, probably, of the former's better form.

Hooker Dane Coles will have to wait another week at least for his test return; clearly the selectors have decided it's too early for him at this level after limited minutes on his return to Wellington in the Mitre 10 Cup over the past fortnight following a horror injury run which extends back to November last year.

There is, however, a return for lock Brodie Retallick, named on the bench as cover for Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett. Prop Nepo Laulala, back from a broken arm which has ruled him out of test rugby since November last year, has also been named on the bench.

Ardie Savea has been named at openside flanker in Sam Cane's injury-forced absence, with Matt Todd, currently playing club rugby in Japan for Panasonic but given a dispensation by the New Zealand Rugby board, named as his back-up.

All Blacks team to play Australia at Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, on Saturday, kick-off 7pm NZT is:

15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Ben Smith, 13. Ryan Crotty, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Kieran Read ©, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Liam Squire, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Brodie Retallick, 20. Matt Todd, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. Richie Mo'unga, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.