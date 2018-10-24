An assistant women's gymnastics coach at Michigan has resigned, days after police said they found him engaged in sexual activity with a student in a car.

Scott Vetere is one of the most-decorated gymnasts in Michigan history. He and the 18-year-old woman were cited for indecent conduct in public for the alleged incident on Oct. 8 in Ann Arbor.

The university says Vetere resigned a week later.

Athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda says employees are barred from having romantic relationships with students.

Vetere couldn't be reached for comment by AP.

The 39-year-old was a member of Michigan's 1999 national championship team and was a 10-time NCAA All-American. In 2000, Vetere shared the U-M Male Athlete of the Year award.

It's another damaging story for gymnastics in American following the Larry Nassar investigation.

The former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the US' top gymnasts for years was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January.