The All Blacks are set to unveil a new version of their jersey next week.

The defending world champions will run out in their new 2019 strip when they play Japan in Tokyo next Saturday.

The jersey will be available to purchase on November 1.

The Herald understands, funnily enough, it will be a black jersey.

In 2016 the All Blacks unveiled their 'strongest ever' jersey, and two years earlier produced the 'blackest jersey' ever.

