Mark Hammett's ill-fated stint at the helm of the Cardiff Blues was doomed from the start.

At least, that's how former Welsh hooker Matthew Rees saw the appointment, detailing it in his new book, Matthew Rees: Reasons2Smile.

Hammett joined the Blues as their Director of Rugby in 2014 on a three year contract after spending four seasons coaching the Hurricanes, but left the role in Cardiff after just six months in charge.

Rees, who plays for the Blues, detailed his first interaction with Hammett in the book, which he indicated was a bit of an eye-opener.

"After the initial pleasantries had been exchanged, Hammett asked me bluntly: 'How close are you to Gethin Jenkins – are you mates?'" he wrote.

"I replied by saying I'd known Melon since junior rugby and we were good friends. What he said next, I couldn't believe – he asked me if I felt that Melon needed to change as a character.

"I was stunned: a man who'd been on three Lions tours, played for his country for many years and captained them many times, and was so highly thought of by his peers, and I was being asked if he needed to change."

After telling Hammett he didn't need to change, Rees said Hammett replied: "Bear in mind, I got rid of Andrew Hore and Ma'a Nonu at the Hurricanes."

"The message I took from that was that it was going to be his way and no compromises, no matter what your status in the game," Rees wrote.

Speaking to Stuff, Hammett admitted he probably tried to move things along too soon in his time with Cardiff.

"In hindsight, I think I probably tried to move things ahead too quickly, with regards to player workloads and game plans/techniques, without understanding the nature of the Northern Hemisphere competition and the culture of the club."