Even All Blacks get lonely.

Embarking on their five-week Northern Tour this week, it'll be less than a month before Christmas when the players see their loved ones at home again.

Rieko Ioane said it takes its toll on the players, but on the bright side it helps cohesion within the unit.

"After a while, everyone starts to miss their families and I think the boys' default is just coming closer to each other," Ioane said. "Sleepovers start to occur; you have about four boys in a bedroom coming into those closing weeks.

"The boys definitely do grow closer and I think you'll see once we conclude this tour friendships that aren't as tight now will be, come the end of this tour."

The tour begins this weekend with the third Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies in Japan. Ioane, who has family links to the Asian nation, wasn't taking anything for granted on the tour ahead in terms of playing time.

The incumbent left wing, the 21-year-old is among a strong group of outside backs in the All Blacks squad competing for three starting positions on game day.

"With the back three and the quality that we have there, it's hard enough just to play regular footy in this environment.

"It just comes down to our group. We have a very competitive outside backs group, so it's just winning those battles at training, or even just getting around each other at training.

"We need to support each other as a back three unit, and that's what we do. Whether it be (Waisake Naholo) and (Ben Smith) and Jordie (Barrett) or whoever the combination may be, it's just doing our best for the team and then come Saturday your motivator should already be in your gut and the edge should come naturally."